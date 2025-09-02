Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Govt draft norms to ease compliance for foreign investment in insurance

Govt draft norms to ease compliance for foreign investment in insurance

The draft norms for foreign investment in insurance propose easing compliance by scrapping residency requirements for directors and KMPs while retaining key leadership conditions

insurance
premium

Industry experts said this change is expected to reduce the compliance burden on such companies

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The draft norms proposed by the government in the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) Amendment Rules, 2015, are expected to ease compliance for foreign investment in the Indian insurance sector and provide comfort to global investors, experts said.
 
The draft rules, released last week, propose to omit the clause requiring a majority of directors and key management personnel (KMP) in companies with significant foreign investment to be resident Indian citizens.
 
Industry experts said this change is expected to reduce the compliance burden on such companies.
 
However, the draft rules have retained the clause that one among the chairperson, managing director
Topics : FDI Insurance Sector foreign investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon