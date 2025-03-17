Edelweiss Life Insurance likely to break even by FY27: MD & CEO Sumit Rai

Edelweiss Life Insurance, a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Nichido, is likely to break even by FY27, nearly a decade and a half after it began operations as a life insurance company in India.

The private sector insurer has been incurring losses and remains reliant on capital infusion from its Indian parent, which in FY25 infused Rs 200 crore into the company.

“We should break even by FY26-27. Till that point, I think we will need capital infusion. But once we break even, I don’t think we will need much capital,” said Sumit Rai, managing director