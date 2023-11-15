Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Employees' State Insurance adds 1.8 million new members in September

Gender-wise analysis of the data indicates that the net enrolment of women members was 351,000 in September

ESIC, ESIC scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 18.88 lakh new workers under the ESI Scheme in September, as per the latest payroll data.
Around 22,544 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in September, thereby ensuring more coverage, a labour ministry statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 18.88 lakh new employees have been added in September, it said.
Data revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth as of the 18.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.06 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.98 per cent of the total employees, it stated.
Gender-wise analysis of the data indicates that the net enrolment of women members was 3.51 lakh in September.
The data shows that 61 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI Scheme during the month.
The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 194,200 new members in August

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

Irdai issues exposure draft on EoM for insurers based on RRC suggestions

Insurers must curb product mis-selling: Insurance Ombudsman Delhi

I-T appellate tribunal rules in favour of HDFC Life in Rs 3K cr litigation

Insurance surety bond issued for NHAI monetization bid of TOT Bundle 14

Bad air quality may breathe fresh life into health insurance business

Topics : ESIC

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon