Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Insurance surety bond issued for NHAI monetization bid of TOT Bundle 14

Insurance surety bonds are instruments where insurance companies act as 'surety' and provide the financial guarantee that the contractor will fulfil its obligation as per the agreed terms

National Highways, NHAI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said it has accepted first insurance surety bond for the monetization program of the upcoming bid of Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Bundle 14 to boost liquidity and capacity of bidders.
In a statement NHAI said, this will be the first time this innovative instrument is being utilized as a Bank Guarantee (BG) in the road infrastructure sector for monetization of bids.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Insurance surety bonds are instruments where insurance companies act as 'surety' and provide the financial guarantee that the contractor will fulfil its obligation as per the agreed terms.
The Ministry of Finance has made e-BG and Insurance Surety Bonds at par with Bank Guarantees for all government procurement.
According to the statement, NHAI has been working closely with Highway Operators Association of India (HOAI), SBI General Insurance and AON India Insurance to implement this initiative.
"Insurance surety bond has been issued for NHAI monetization bid of TOT bundle 14 @ 0.25% by the insurer without any margin money," the statement said.
This will translate into big savings for concessionaires, which will further enhance liquidity in the market, thereby fostering an environment conducive to the growth and development of the road sector.
NHAI has urged insurance companies and contractors to use insurance surety bonds as an additional mode of submitting Bid Security and /or Performance Security.
The statement noted that issuance of insurance surety bonds will set a new benchmark for the industry, highlighting the importance of innovative financial solutions in the evolving landscape of road infrastructure development.
It will encourage private participation in the highway sector and will be a significant step towards facilitating 'Ease of Doing Business', the statement added.
Since 2022, NHAI has received 1,665 BGs amounting to Rs 15,000 crore. This large volume of BGs offers a huge scope for insurance companies and wider adoption of surety bonds will boost availability of capital for road projects.

Also Read

Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

'Changes to be made in surety bond offering for making it more lucrative'

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

NHAI unit to raise around Rs 30 bn via 10-yr bonds soon, say bankers

Bad air quality may breathe fresh life into health insurance business

Premiums of general insurance companies rise 13.65% in October 2023

IRDAI constitutes taskforce to review existing Bancassurance framework

BS BFSI Summit: General Insurance sector eyeing 1.5% penetration by 2030

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHAI Insurance Sector

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon