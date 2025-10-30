Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Awareness, risk management key to insurance growth: Leaders at BFSI Summit

Awareness, risk management key to insurance growth: Leaders at BFSI Summit

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, insurance leaders said GST waiver alone will not boost coverage; better awareness, innovation and risk management are key to sector growth

Anup Bagchi, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Tarun Chugh, Ratnakar Patnaik, bfsi summit 2025

Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD of Kotak Life Insurance; Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO of Bajaj Life Insurance; and Ratnakar Patnaik, MD, LIC at BFSI Insight Summit 2025.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance industry leaders agreed that while the proposed goods and services tax (GST) waiver could support penetration, it cannot, on its own, transform the sector.
 
In a panel discussion on the topic "Will GST waiver improve penetration?" at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Ratnakar Patnaik, Managing Director (MD) at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), said, “GST waiver alone will not help in penetration levels."
 
He further said that awareness and training are essential to the insurance sector. "Our priority has always been the customer. Customer first is our focus," he added.
 
Patnaik said that term insurance still has a "big room for improvement", noting that the average death claim is less than ₹3 lakh, which highlights the need for stronger financial awareness. He also shared that 95 per cent of LIC’s business is sourced via agents, adding that commissions for agents are expected to grow multifold in the coming years as distribution expands.  CATCH BUSINESS STANDARD BFSI SUMMIT 2025 UPDATES LIVE
 

Education, collaboration needed

 
Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Life Insurance, said that insurance is not a product people buy out of choice, because there is a lack of awareness. “Insurance is not something that people will buy. GST was a significant part for term plans and we have to propagate more,” he said.

Also Read

insurance plans

Consumer protection: Criminal acquittal no ground to deny insurance payoutpremium

Diwali firecracker safety

Diwali 2025: You can get ₹50,000 firecracker insurance Cover for just Rs 5

Term-Insurance

59% of Indians delay personal insurance, rely on employer cover: Report

life insurance, insurance

No marriage, no kids, no policy: Insurance doesn't fit Gen Z's life plan

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Retirement plans: Always check net return before making investmentspremium

 
Chugh identified four key stakeholders, including customers, manufacturers (the insurance industry), distributors and vendors, and added that the "last three need to work harder" to take the industry forward. “We have to get educational awareness and innovations on all fronts,” he said.

Risk management and efficiency at the core

 
Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD of Kotak Life Insurance, called insurance a “landmark reform” and said that it should not be treated as a luxury. “Insurance is a very essential aspect of life. It’s not a lifestyle spend; it’s a basic necessity,” he said.
 
He stressed that "risk management and operational efficiency" should be the industry’s focus. “We are focusing more on GST cuts but we need to see managerial risks. If we create wonderful risk management, our ability to issue policies instantly will give us more leverage,” Balasubramanian said.
 
He also said that keeping people healthy is the best long-term gain for insurers: “If you can really keep a person healthy, that’s the best thing that can happen to an insurance company."  ALSO READ | India needs bigger, more global-scale banks for 2047 goal: Banking leaders

Affordability improving, but growth remains key

 
Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, highlighted that discussions around life insurance have become more constructive due to rising affordability. “Positive discussions on life insurance are happening for the first time with this intensity, and it has come because affordability has improved,” he said.
 
Bagchi further said that customers seek "small premiums, large covers, early issuance, and instant settlements". However, he cautioned that affordability alone would not help in achieving long-term goals.
 
“Only thing that really matters is the growth of the industry. If there is no growth, nothing can get absorbed,” he said, adding that continuous product improvement remains vital.

More From This Section

Health Insurance Policy

A month on, GST 2.0 positive for customers, insurers face teething issuespremium

insurance

Private life insurers see early demand surge after nil GST rolloutpremium

insurers, insurance

GST changes, ITC removal may have weighed on insurers' profitability in Q2premium

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

AIIEA opposes govt's move to open top PSU posts to private sector

Punjab Flood, Flood

Climate-linked insurance scheme: Why govt is exploring it and what's ahead

Topics : Goods and Services Tax insurance plans Business Standard BFSI Summit Insurance Sector GST Revamp GST2.0 LIC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon