Insurance intermediaries with high commissions may see fall in payouts

Insurance intermediaries with high commissions may see fall in payouts

Currently, 50 per cent of life insurance investment is allocated to government securities and the balance 50 per cent to other alternative investments

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
For insurers, those mismanaging policyholder claims may also be under greater scrutiny

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Dec 21 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Insurance intermediaries who receive disproportionately high commissions are likely to see a decline in their payouts, post the new Insurance Amendment Bill. The new Bill gives the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) the power to disgorge unlawful gains made by insurers and intermediaries as well as the right to limit commissions paid to intermediaries.
 
However, use of the provision will depend on how regulations are formed, industry experts said.
 
Intermediaries include bancassurance partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEM)-linked partnerships, or similar high-volume channels.
 
Higher commissions sometimes compromise the welfare of the policyholder and companies may cut corners around
