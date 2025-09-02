Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance / Insurance / New Irdai chairman Ajay Seth urges insurers to innovate using DPI framework

New Irdai chairman Ajay Seth urges insurers to innovate using DPI framework

Ajay Seth, the new Irdai chairman, has urged insurers to experiment and innovate using digital public infrastructure rails to drive affordable and tailored insurance products

Ajay Seth

The AA framework was officially launched on 2 September 2021, establishing a secure, consent-based system for financial data sharing. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Ajay Seth, who took charge as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) this week, has in his first statement urged insurance companies to experiment and innovate using digital public infrastructure (DPI) rails.
 
Seth congratulated the account aggregator (AA) ecosystem for making financial data sharing safe, simple and consent-driven. He said the AA framework promotes the use of data, analytics and technology to design insurance products that are more affordable, accessible and tailored to people’s needs.
 
The AA framework was officially launched on 2 September 2021, establishing a secure, consent-based system for financial data sharing.
 
 
“In 2025, the use of AA increased in the insurance sector, particularly for underwriting term insurance policies, and we encourage more insurance companies to experiment and innovate using the powerful DPI rails. This DPI is poised to play a key role in ensuring that every Indian family has adequate protection and in achieving the country’s objective of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’,” Seth said.

Topics : IRDAI Irdai chairman DPIIT

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

