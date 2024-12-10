Business Standard
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance premiums in November slip 4.5% to Rs 25,306.56 crore

Life insurance premiums in November slip 4.5% to Rs 25,306.56 crore

According to a Nuvama report, private sector growth picked up in November 2024 as the industry adapted to the changes in surrender value regulations

life insurance

Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new business premiums (NBP) of life insurance companies in November 2024 slipped by 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 25,306.56 crore, tracking a drop in the business of the giant—Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)—even as growth in premiums of private sector life insurance companies cushioned the fall.
 
According to data published by the Life Insurance Council, LIC’s premiums dropped 27.17 per cent YoY to Rs 11,751.11 crore, while private insurers reported a 30.84 per cent YoY growth in NBP to Rs 13,555.45 crore as the industry absorbs the impact of the revised surrender value norms.
 
Starting October 1, the revised surrender value norms came into effect, mandating life insurers to pay an enhanced special surrender value (SSV) to policyholders after the completion of the first policy year, provided the customer has paid one full-year premium. Previously, companies were not required to pay such amounts to customers surrendering their policies in the first year.
 
 
According to a Nuvama report, private sector growth picked up in November 2024 as the industry adapted to the changes in surrender value regulations.
 
LIC’s individual premium segment saw a 5.66 per cent YoY drop to Rs 4,021.87 crore, while group premiums dropped sharply by 35.37 per cent to Rs 7,607.72 crore. However, the group yearly premium collections grew by 21.97 per cent to Rs 121.52 crore, as per the data.
 
Meanwhile, the largest private life insurer—SBI Life Insurance—reported an 8.12 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 2,575.18 crore, while HDFC Life posted a 13.06 per cent YoY growth to Rs 2,441.7 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s premiums more than doubled in the month to Rs 3,221.56 crore.
 
Other major players, including Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Max Life Insurance, posted a 10.7 per cent YoY decline and a 20.9 per cent YoY growth, respectively.

More From This Section

The customer-centric revision in surrender value norms will strengthen the bottom line of life insurers and boost penetration in the country, industry officials said. The revised surrender value norms came into effect from October 1, 2024.

Non-life insurers' premiums increase 4.4% in November, shows data

Star Health Insurance

Star Health eyes 18% GWP growth this financial year

PM Modi launches Bima Sakhi scheme in Panipat, Haryana

PM Narendra Modi launches LIC's 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' to empower women

Star Health Insurance

Irdai issues show cause notice to Star Health for violating norms

Insurance

PSBs lag behind on govt insurance enrolment targets, shows data

 
In the April–November period, NBP of the life insurance industry improved by 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.44 trillion. LIC recorded a 16.08 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1.44 trillion during this period, while private life insurers posted a 15.09 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1 trillion.
 
The number of policies sold by insurers in November 2024 stood at 14.86 lakh, nearly 27 per cent lower than the year-ago period. In the April–October period, policy sales saw a 1.2 per cent YoY uptick to 1.60 crore compared to last year.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Insurance premiums may drop if GST Council decides to reduce taxes: FM

LIC

LIC in talks to acquire 50% stake in ManipalCigna Health Insurance

The customer-centric revision in surrender value norms will strengthen the bottom line of life insurers and boost penetration in the country, industry officials said. The revised surrender value norms came into effect from October 1, 2024.

Revised surrender value norms widen scope for life insurers, help customers

GST

GoM report on GST on health insurance to be put before Council: FinMin

Life insurance

'Insurance coverage expansion to underserved segments can save govt $10 bn'

Topics : Life Insurance private sector Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Max Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon