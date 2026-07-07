Non-life insurance premiums grow 16% in June, highest in five months
India's non-life insurance industry posted its fastest monthly premium growth in five months in June, driven by strong gains in the general insurance and standalone health segments
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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India's non-life insurance industry recorded its fastest monthly premium growth in five months in June, with gross direct premium underwritten rising 15.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹24,194.56 crore, driven by strong growth in the general and standalone health insurance segments.
The industry last recorded comparable double-digit growth in January 2026, when gross direct premium underwritten had risen 14.9 per cent year-on-year.
According to data released by the General Insurance Council, premiums underwritten by general insurers rose 14.3 per cent YoY to ₹22,771.94 crore, while standalone health insurers posted a 30.9 per cent increase to ₹4,373.34 crore. Premiums of specialised insurers, however, declined 73.6 per cent to ₹51.06 crore.
Among general insurers, public sector companies reported a 13.1 per cent YoY increase in premium collections to ₹9,260.62 crore, while private sector insurers registered a 15.2 per cent rise to ₹13,511.32 crore.
The country's largest general insurer, New India Assurance, reported a 10.3 per cent YoY increase in premiums to ₹3,670.13 crore. ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 13.7 per cent rise to ₹2,258.83 crore. Among public sector insurers, Oriental Insurance recorded a 30.9 per cent increase in premiums to ₹2,277.63 crore, while United India Insurance reported a 2.7 per cent rise to ₹1,791.69 crore.
Standalone health insurers continued to outpace the broader industry. Star Health and Allied Insurance reported a 19.2 per cent YoY increase in premiums to ₹1,594.35 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance and Care Health Insurance recorded growth of 34.3 per cent and 41.9 per cent, to ₹798.17 crore and ₹970.37 crore, respectively.
During the April-June quarter of FY27, premiums underwritten by general insurers grew 8.2 per cent YoY to ₹75,467.01 crore, while standalone health insurers reported a 32.9 per cent increase to ₹12,161.26 crore. Overall, the non-life insurance industry recorded a 10.7 per cent YoY rise in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹87,825.41 crore.
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Topics : Non-life insurance ICICI Star Health
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:19 PM IST