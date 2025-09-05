Policyholders may delay purchase using free look period for GST benefit

Following the exemption of individual health and life insurance from Goods and Services Tax (GST), insurance experts believe that policyholders are likely to exercise their free look period option to postpone the purchase of insurance policies and take advantage of the nil GST on premiums.
The free look period in insurance policies allows policyholders to review and cancel the policy within 30 days of its purchase.
The new GST rates will be applicable from 22 September.
According to an executive at a life insurance company, “There is a possibility that policyholders will exercise the free look period and return to buy policies after 22 September. People are aware of the free look period, and it happens anyway. GST in the protection business is around 18 per cent, and it is only 5-6 per cent of the industry. The rest of the segment has only around 4-5 per cent GST, and people are not likely to use the free look period for these policies.”
The GST Council, earlier this week, exempted GST on all individual life insurance policies—including term life, unit-linked (ULIP), and endowment policies, as well as reinsurance—in a move aimed at making insurance more affordable and expanding coverage across the country.
Similarly, all individual health insurance policies (including family floater and senior citizen plans) and their reinsurance have been exempted to widen insurance penetration.
“Customers are likely to use the free look period option to avail GST benefits. However, it is not advisable because cancelling policies during the period is not an easy exercise,” said Narendra Bharindwal, President, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).
Bharindwal explained that policyholders would have to send an email, and the insurance company would try to reach the customer and persuade them to retain the policy.
Additionally, in the case of health insurance policies, if the person is affected by any condition during this time, when they return after 22 September, it will be considered as an existing condition. So, using the free look period will be a penny-wise, pound-foolish step, he said.
On the other hand, Anand Shrikhande, Co-founder & CEO, Quickinsure, believes that people may use the free look period, but they are not likely to misuse it. He also stated that it is not wise to opt for free look period benefits solely for GST advantages, as it is still uncertain how the premiums will be affected post-GST rate rationalisation.