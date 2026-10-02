MPC internal members must think independently of RBI: Ashima Goyal
Ashima Goyal says the inflation-targeting band gives the MPC the flexibility to look through temporary food inflation
Anjali Kumari
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Ashima Goyal, former external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and visiting professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), says the inflation-targeting band gives the MPC the flexibility to look through temporary food inflation. In an email interview with Anjali Kumar, she says, however, a problem can arise if there is too much focus on achieving and maintaining the centre-point target. Excerpts:
Topics : Ashima Goyal MPC monetary policy committee