Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / State-run banks can do more for affordable housing: IMGC MD & CEO

State-run banks can do more for affordable housing: IMGC MD & CEO

Price appreciation matters if the property is being viewed as an investment

MAHESH MISRA, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IMGC
Premium

MAHESH MISRA, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IMGC

Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Mortgage Guarantee Company (IMGC) — the only of its  kind in the country — has guaranteed over ₹8,700 crore in FY25, up 40 per cent over FY24. The total guarantees written by the company are at about at ₹35,000 crore. IMGC aims to ramp up its portfolio five-fold to ₹1 trillion over the next few years. MAHESH MISRA, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IMGC, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the phone on issues facing the home loan sector. Edited excerpts:
 
Can you give us a sense of the stress level in home loans? 
We
Topics : housing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Home loans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon