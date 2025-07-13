We are catalysing retail green financing in the country: Rajashree Nambiar

Ecofy is positioned as a green-only focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) and it is the only one of its kind in India. It finances electric vehicles, rooftop solar, and small and medium enterprises which are into green sectors. Rajashree Nambiar, cofounder and chief executive officer of Ecofy, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the phone. Edited excerpts:

Why did you decide to set up a boutique NBFC for green financing?

The Green Growth Equity Fund (GEGF) has birthed several climate businesses in India. They were looking for a climate-financing business. Now, how does it help the path to zero emission? What