We will do corporate loans only to grow retail: PNB Housing Fin MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance, the fourth-largest housing finance company in India, is changing its business strategy by focusing mainly on the retail business, and, within retail, the salaried class will be the focus. In an interview with Manojit Saha for The Business Standard Banking Show, Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer, says the plan is to grow the loan books by 17 per cent and disbursement by 22-23 per cent this financial year.

PNB Housing has reduced its corporate loans sharply, which is perhaps a conscious strategy. Do you think the reduction in the corporate books is over and they will start growing again?

It was a conscious call to de-grow the corporate books because we saw stress …