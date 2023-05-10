Investor queue outside IEPF grows longer by the year, shows data

A government body holding ‘unclaimed’ shares has seen a surge in pending applications for their refund.
The number of pending applications stood at 23,969 as of January 2022-23, shows data from the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority’s (IEPFA) annual report. This is an almost 32-time increase from 756 in 2017-18.
The annual report says that pending applications are the result of want of clarification, rectified documents, and reports from company or claimant.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or