Vivriti Asset Management receives $200 million in three credit funds

VAM said the commitments have been raised for three credit funds, including Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund - Enhanced

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) on Monday said it has received USD 200 million (about Rs 1,664 crore) in commitments in three alternate investment funds.
VAM said the commitments have been raised for three credit funds, including Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund - Enhanced.
Under Diversified Bond Funds (DBF), VAM has invested over Rs 1,400 crore since January 2022 in 40 investees in sectors such as airports, clean energy, road construction, fertiliser manufacturing, thermal energy, financial services, logistics, software services and managed offices, as per an official statement.
To date, the company has raised commitments of over USD 450 million, the statement said.
The investments have supported the growth of these businesses, with end-use tied to capital expenditure, working capital improvement, product development, and last-mile contribution to infrastructure projects, it said.
There are 570 contributors to the strategy, including significant participation from institutional investors, it said.
VAM's chief investment officer Soumendra Ghosh said there are over 5,000 mid-sized enterprises that seek growth capital.
Other aspects like public data sets that aid underwriting and portfolio tracking, evolving bankruptcy resolution ecosystem, and relatively shallow loan and bond market capital pools present immense opportunities, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vivriti Capital AIF Credit funds Investment

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

