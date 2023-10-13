close
Deal activities decline marginally to $13.37 billion in Sept quarter

There were 345 transactions involving USD 13.394 billion in the preceding April-June quarter, as per the report by consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Overall deal activity declined marginally to USD 13.369 billion across 302 transactions in the July-September period, a report said on Friday.
There were 345 transactions involving USD 13.394 billion in the preceding April-June quarter, as per the report by consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat.
As compared to the first three quarters of 2022, the first nine months of the current calendar year witnessed a 68 per cent decline by value at USD 36 billion and a 39 per cent decline in volume terms to 979 transactions, as per the report.
In the September quarter, the decline was attributed to the private equity transactions nearly halving to USD 5.707 billion.
Its partner Shanthi Vijeta noted that the near-term economic outlook for FY24 remains positive due to pro-growth policies, reduced inflation and higher infra spends, which will fuel deal activities going forward.
There was a handsome increase in cross-border deals, with transactions of over USD 4.336 billion as against USD 203 million in the previous quarter, the report said.
Start-ups drove deal volumes in the September quarter and were followed by e-commerce and IT sectors, the report said, adding that these three sector alone accounted for close to two-thirds of deal volumes.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

