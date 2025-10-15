A fine balance for fintech as investors put compliance ahead of valuation

Last week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra held forth on the importance of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) — the rebranded public tech platform for frictionless credit. “ULI is a landmark step in data aggregation, which the RBI is building because credit is the lifeblood of inclusive growth…there is still a huge unmet demand, and ULI can certainly be a bridge in meeting this need,” he said at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Developed by the RBI Innovation Hub, ULI will enable a seamless flow of digital information. It is designed to knit data from central