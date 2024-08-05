Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AT-1 bonds' valuation by mutual funds to be based on yield-to-call: Sebi

Yield to call is the expected return an investor gets if they buy a bond and hold it until the issuer repurchases it on the call date, before maturity

Sebi

This recommendation applies only to the valuation of AT-1 bonds under Ind AS 113, not to other purposes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said that mutual funds will value Additional Tier 1 or AT-1 bonds based on yield to call (YTC) basis.
Yield to call is the expected return an investor gets if they buy a bond and hold it until the issuer repurchases it on the call date, before maturity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This came after the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) recommended that AT-1 bonds should be valued based on yield to call to align with market practices and Ind AS 113 principles.
This recommendation applies only to the valuation of AT-1 bonds under Ind AS 113, not to other purposes.
"In order to align the valuation methodology with the recommendation of NFRA, it has been decided that the valuation of AT-1 bonds by mutual funds shall be based on Yield to Call," Sebi said in a circular.
However, for all other purposes, the deemed maturity of perpetual bonds will still follow the guidelines in the Master Circular. AT1 bonds are issued by banks with no maturity date, but they include a call option.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Canara Bank invites counterbids for Indira Container via Swiss auction

Wayanad disaster result of illegal human habitat expansion, mining: Yadav

India-Bangladesh trade headed for uncertainty after Hasina's resignation

Oilfields amendment Bill introduced in Parl, to replace existing laws

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya suffers heartbreak

Topics : SEBI at1 bonds Mutual Funds Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon