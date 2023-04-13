AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

“AU SFB’s stock price has been under pressure due to the lack of clarity about management continuity, as well as the uncertain macro environment. We believe that the RBI approval removes a key overhang and will now shift the focus to the fundamental performance of the bank,” said a note by Motilal Oswal.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) surged 17 per cent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer of the lender for a period of three years. His current term was to end on April 18.