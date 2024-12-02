Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Authorities book 17 crypto platforms for GST evasion of Rs 824.14 cr

Authorities book 17 crypto platforms for GST evasion of Rs 824.14 cr

Central GST formations have detected Rs 40.51 crore GST evasion by Zanmai Labs Pvt (WAZIRX), Rs 16.84 crore by CoinDCX and Rs 14.13 crore by CoinSwitch Kuber

Cryptocurrency

In total, cases have been booked against 17 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion of Rs 824.14 crore. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GST authorities have booked a Rs 722.43 crore tax evasion case against crypto exchange and Binance Group Company, Nest Services Ltd, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In total, cases have been booked against 17 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion of Rs 824.14 crore. Recovery of Rs 122.29 crore in interest, penalty and taxes has been made by GST authorities, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Central GST formations have detected Rs 40.51 crore GST evasion by Zanmai Labs Pvt (WAZIRX), Rs 16.84 crore by CoinDCX and Rs 14.13 crore by CoinSwitch Kuber.

 

As many as four investors in virtual digital assets have been investigated by the Central GST authorities and Rs 1.76 crore evasion has been detected. Rs 2.40 crore has been recovered in taxes, penalty and interest.

Chaudhary said total 47 Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers (VDA SPs) have been registered as Reporting Entities with Financial Intelligence Unit-India under the Prevention of Moneylaundering Act, 2002 till date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST

Meticulous planning behind Kerala GST's massive gold jewellery raids

GST

Rs 2 trn GST evasion detected in FY24, online gaming most prone to evasion

infosys

Infosys coded tax network in India, it got a Rs 32,400 cr GST notice

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Auto eyes 8,000 units per month sales for its compact SUV Kylaq

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

LIVE news: Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on eve of govt's swearing-in on Dec 4

Topics : GST evasion crypto trading cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon