Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 40 bps, duration 36-60 months

Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Wednesday increased its fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 40 basis points.

Following the hike, 44 months special tenure for senior citizens will invite an interest rate of 8.60 per cent per annum.

The new rates are revised higher by 40 basis points on deposits with maturities ranging from 36 months to 60 months, it said.

Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 8.05 per cent per annum, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.30 per cent per annum, it said.

The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs shall be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore, it said.

Also Read Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance? Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43% Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 40% in Q3 to Rs 2,973 crore; AUM up 27% Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India: Price starts from 1.35 lacks Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders G20 DRRWG to discuss ways of managing disaster risk, financing in Mumbai Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players RBI asks citizens to settle fee, charges on forex prepaid cards in rupee New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit