close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI asks citizens to settle fee, charges on forex prepaid cards in rupee

The internationalisation of the domestic currency would make domestic monetary policy more challenging but the option of compromising on growth by playing it safe is clearly not an optimal choice

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday directed to settle fees and charges payable in India on forex prepaid cards, store value cards, and travel cards in the local currency, ie. Rupee.
The central bank also stated, "The use of such cards is limited to permissible current account transactions and subject to the prescribed limits under the Foreign Exchange Management Rules."

Previously, the central bank said that no prior permission is required from the banks for such cards. It further said that Indian citizens who will purchase the travel cards can also refund unutilised foreign exchange balance after a period of ten days from the last transaction.
RBI's Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on October 21, 2022, announced that the central bank has taken steps for internationalisation of the local currency. At the Annual Day event of the Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India (FEDAI), Sankar said, "Enabling external commercial borrowings in Rupees (especially Masala Bonds) was one step. Though invoicing export and import in Rupees was long permitted, it was being resorted to for limited uses. The July 2022 Scheme of RBI permitting Rupee settlement of external trade created a more comprehensive framework, including the flexibility of investing surplus Rupees in Indian bond markets."

The internationalisation of the domestic currency would make domestic monetary policy more challenging but the option of compromising on growth by playing it safe is clearly not an optimal choice, said Sankar.
He further added that the RBI is receiving a positive response from different countries to engage in Rupee-based trading.  

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Interest from central banks for rupee trade: RBI deputy guv T Rabi Sankar

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

FSDC discusses need for more early warning indicators for economy


"We need to calibrate our moves to the evolving size of our economy, particularly the size of the external sector, and to our appetite for risk in framing policy for external trade and capital flows. But the direction is clear," he added.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India forex cards Rupee Indian rupee BS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator
3 min read

Increase in premium amount of life insurance a big concern for customers

Life insurance
2 min read

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
3 min read
Premium

AIF commitments jumped 30% to Rs 8.33 trillion in FY23, shows data

alternative investment funds
4 min read

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pension scheme returns 'exceedingly good' versus benchmarks: PFRDA

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Premium

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

FPIs
3 min read
Premium

Use cost-effective and accessible group term plan to boost coverage

Life insurance
4 min read

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
3 min read
Premium

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon