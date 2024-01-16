Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via infra bonds in Jan: Bankers

India's Bank of Baroda plans to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($602 million), including a greenshoe option of 40 billion rupees, through infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.



The state-run bank is likely to invite bids from bankers and investors for the proposed issue this month, they said.







State Bank of India plans to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($602.56 million), including a greenshoe of 30 billion rupees, through Basel III-compliant additional tier-I bonds, three bankers said on Tuesday.

In November, the lender raised 50 billion rupees via infra bonds maturing in 10 years at a coupon of 7.68%.

The country's largest lender has invited bids for this perpetual bond issue on Thursday. The bonds have a call option at the end of the tenth year.



Reuters reported earlier this month that SBI is likely to come up with its final bond issuance for the current financial year in the form of perpetual bonds this month to raise around 40 billion to 50 billion rupees.



The lender raised 31.01 billion rupees through perpetual bonds in July at a coupon of 8.10%.