RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) on Tuesday began its three-day long deliberations on deciding the key repo rates.

The panel will announce, on June 8, its decision whether to hold the rates (which it had done during it's previous meeting in April) or revise them upwards or cut them.

In April, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of easing retail inflation and the need to push economic growth.

Earlier, the RBI had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to contain inflation.

The MPC is meeting in the backdrop of retail inflation declining to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das heads the six-member MPC.

Also Read RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience Course5 Intelligence announces second close of $53 million funding round 75% of Indian businesses will increase investment on data streaming: Report RBI not to remove its finger from repo rate pause button: Experts

--IANS

ans/vd