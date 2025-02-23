Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks' deposit insurance hike may be on the anvil amid periodic review

Banks' deposit insurance hike may be on the anvil amid periodic review

Should deposit insurance revisits be episodic? Like after the collapse of Bank of Karad in 1992 and the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank fiasco in 2019

deposit insurance
Premium

Representative Picture

Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mess at the Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank has once again put the spotlight on deposit insurance. M Nagaraju, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, has said a hike in coverage is under consideration (speculated to be at ₹15 lakh from the current ₹5 lakh). This issue – among other matters – may figure at a meeting to be held with the chief executive officers of state-run banks on March 4. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (DICGC) – a subsidiary of Mint Road – is the executing agency; and if an upward revision were
Topics : RBI Deposit Insurance Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon