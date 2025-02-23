Banks' deposit insurance hike may be on the anvil amid periodic review

The mess at the Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank has once again put the spotlight on deposit insurance. M Nagaraju, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, has said a hike in coverage is under consideration (speculated to be at ₹15 lakh from the current ₹5 lakh). This issue – among other matters – may figure at a meeting to be held with the chief executive officers of state-run banks on March 4. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (DICGC) – a subsidiary of Mint Road – is the executing agency; and if an upward revision were