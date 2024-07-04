Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Banks to see treasury gains in Q1 as government bond yields soften

Gains limited due to new investment norms

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are set to make treasury gains in the April-June quarter as government bond yields softened over the quarter. However, gains might be limited because of the new investment norm that came into effect from the current financial year starting April 1, said market participants.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by 6 basis points during the period on the back of foreign inflows ahead of JP Morgan bond index inclusion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The yield on the 5-year government bond softened by 4 basis points, while that on the 7-year bond fell by 1 basis point during the April-June period.

“Treasury gains will be there, but due to the new investment guidelines, the investments in the held for trading (HFT) category will only give the P&L benefit,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “Gains will be there but it will be limited when compared to the previous year,” he added.

The revised norms permit banks to categorise their entire bond investment portfolio into three classifications: held-to-maturity (HTM), available-for-sale (AFS), and fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL). The new regulations integrate the existing sub-category of held-for-trading into the last category.

After transitioning to this framework, banks are not allowed to reclassify investments between categories (viz. HTM, AFS, and FVTPL) without the approval of the boards, as well as from the regulator.

More From This Section

PremiumKebabs cooked according to Frontier cuisine traditions. (Stock photo)

Food of the Frontier: Why Indians love this cuisine of slow cooking

PremiumNBFCs

Group representing NBFCs seeks revisit of membership norm for SRO

nbfc stocks

NBFCs' consumer, gold loan sanctions shrink sequentially in Q4FY24: FIDC

bank of india boi

Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via infra bonds

liquidity

Liquidity surplus improves to two month high on govt spending, redemption


The norms mandated that securities that are classified under the HFT sub-category within FVTPL should be fair valued on a daily basis, whereas other securities in FVTPL will be fair valued at least on a quarterly, if not on a more frequent basis.

Under the new norm, banks must categorise bonds as "held-to-maturity" on a permanent basis, with the exception of 5 per cent of the portfolio that can be withdrawn throughout the year. Any deviation from this rule requires approval from both the bank's board and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Earlier, banks were allowed to reclassify their investments between categories once a year on the first day of the financial year, through which they used to book capital gains.

In the second quarter, market participants see the yield on the benchmark bond softening further on the back of optimism around foreign inflow and the budget.

“The optimism around the budget is still going strong that it might have some surprises. I believe the government is less likely to change the borrowing, but optimism is still there,” said Naveen Singh, vice-president of ICICI Securities’ primary dealership. “I see the yield (benchmark bond) moving toward 6.90 per cent in the second quarter,” he added.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's loan book shrinks in June quarter, deposits flat sequentially

PremiumGaurav Gupta, MD & CEO, Tyger Capital

Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book

PremiumFintech, tech

Fundamentals strong for global fintech

PremiumMSME

Budget FY25: MSMEs may get 180 days to repay loans before NPA tag

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Das asks banks to step up efforts to fight digital frauds

Topics : finance sector Banking sector Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon