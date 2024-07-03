Business Standard
Credit-deposit growth gap, unsecured loans dominate RBI-bank discussion

RBI governor, deputy governor met CEOs of public sector banks, private banks

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday met with the managing directors and chief executive officers (MD & CEOs) of public sector banks and select private sector banks to discuss issues related to the persisting gap between credit and deposit growth, trends in unsecured lending, liquidity risk management, and asset liability management, among other things, the banking regulator said in a release on Wednesday.

Das highlighted the importance of further strengthening governance standards, risk management practices, and compliance culture in banks.
“He also emphasised the need for banks to ensure robust cybersecurity controls and effectively manage third-party risks. He urged them to step up efforts against ‘mule accounts’ and also intensify customer awareness and education initiatives, among other measures, to curb digital frauds,” the RBI said, adding that Das acknowledged the higher resilience and strength of the banking sector.

The banking regulator has previously cautioned banks on the high credit-deposit growth gap and had directed that banks’ boards must re-strategise their business plans.

As per the latest RBI data, credit growth stood at 19.2 per cent while deposit growth stood at 12.6 per cent, indicating a gap of 660 basis points. The figure includes the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

The central bank also increased risk weights for unsecured lending in November last year to moderate higher credit growth in the segment. This action by the RBI was prompted by evidence of dilution of underwriting standards and lack of proper appraisals while giving unsecured credit. Following the RBI’s action, the growth in the segment has moderated to some extent.

In the meeting, the RBI management also deliberated on increasing the usage of the Indian rupee for cross-border transactions, credit flow to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the participation of banks in innovation activities of the central bank, the release said.

Further cybersecurity, third-party related risks, and digital frauds were also discussed in the meeting.

Das also noted that banks have shown improvement in key metrics: asset quality, loan provisioning, capital adequacy, and profitability.

These meetings with the top honchos of the public sector and private sector banks are part of the RBI’s ‘continuous engagement with the Senior Management of its regulated entities’, the central bank said.

The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J., along with executive directors-in-charge of regulation and supervision functions.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

