Binod Kumar takes charge as Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO

Binod Kumar takes charge as Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO

He brings with him extensive experience in banking, spanning more than three decades in various capacities. As Executive Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) since November 2022

BS Reporter Chennai
Jan 16 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Binod Kumar assumed office as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Bank on Thursday.
 
He brings with him extensive experience in banking, spanning more than three decades in various capacities. As Executive Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) since November 2022, he was responsible for corporate banking, the treasury division, the international banking division, the finance division, data analytics, and data warehousing.
 
During his distinguished career at PNB, he held various key positions, such as Chief General Manager (Corporate Credit) and Zonal Manager, and served as CEO of PNB Operations at the Dubai International Financial Centre. As a visionary leader, he has consistently driven innovation, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences throughout his career. He has also served as the Nominee Director on behalf of PNB on the boards of PNB Housing Finance Limited and India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (ISARC).
 
 
Kumar is a science graduate and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance from the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM). He is a Financial Risk Manager (FRM), certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), USA, and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also holds a diploma in Treasury Investment and Risk Management and has completed a leadership skill development programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.
 
Under his leadership, Indian Bank aims to further strengthen its market presence, deepen customer relationships, and continue its commitment to delivering exceptional financial services to its esteemed customers across the country and at select locations abroad, the bank said in a statement.

Jan 16 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

