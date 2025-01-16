Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI liberalises Fema rules to facilitate cross-border transactions

RBI liberalises Fema rules to facilitate cross-border transactions

The RBI has also allowed non-resident Indians to use such balances for foreign investments, including foreign direct investment (FDI) in non-debt instruments

RBI

Several foreign banks have since opened SRVAs with banks in India. (File Image)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to promote cross-border transactions in rupees and currencies of other countries, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has further liberalised the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
 
On Thursday, the RBI said that domestic exporters will now be able to open accounts in any foreign currency overseas to settle trade transactions, including receiving export proceeds, and use these proceeds to pay for imports.
 
“In order to promote cross-border transactions in INR and local/national currencies, a further review of the existing regulations issued under FEMA, 1999, has been undertaken by the Reserve Bank in consultation with the Central Government,” the regulator said in a press release.
 
 
Under the revised norms, overseas branches of banks will be able to open rupee accounts for persons resident outside India for the settlement of all permissible current account and capital account transactions with persons resident in India.
 
In July 2022, to encourage greater use of the Indian rupee for trade transactions, an additional arrangement in the form of Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) was introduced.

Also Read

commercial paper market

CP, CD rates harden amid tight liquidity conditions in the market

RBI

RBI lifts restrictions imposed on Asirvad Microfinance and DMI Finance

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Crypto assets can negatively impact financial stability, says RBI report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stress in microfinance sector doubles in April to September period: RBI

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans

 
Several foreign banks have since opened SRVAs with banks in India. The RBI has also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the central banks of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Maldives to encourage cross-border transactions in local currencies.
 
Those residing outside India will be able to settle bona fide transactions with other persons resident outside India using the balances in their repatriable INR accounts, such as Special Non-Resident Rupee Account (SNRR) and SRVA, the RBI said.
 
The RBI has also allowed non-resident Indians to use such balances for foreign investments, including foreign direct investment (FDI) in non-debt instruments.

More From This Section

Tata

Tata Sons' de-registration application under consideration, says RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI updates Fema regulations to boost cross-border rupee transactions

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 4 paise to 86.44 against US dollar during early trade

Ex-RBI governor, Duvvuri Subbarao in 2013

RBI must shun excessive forex market intervention, says former head

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

After 5-day streak of lows, rupee posts best day in 7 mths against dollar

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Fema

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon