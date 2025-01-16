Tata Sons' de-registration application under consideration, says RBI

Salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons continues to be under enhanced regulatory requirements as the Reserve Bank of India has included the company among the upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL) for the second consecutive year.
On Thursday, the regulator released the list of NBFC-UL for 2024-25, in which 15 entities are named, the same as in 2023-24.
“…inclusion of Tata Sons Private Limited in the list of NBFC-UL is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination,” the RBI said in a press release.
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of its group operating companies. It is classified as a core investment company (CIC) and is the only CIC among NBFC-UL.
Last year, TMF Business Services Limited (formerly Tata Motors Finance Limited) was not included in the list of NBFC-UL due to its ongoing business reorganisation, even though the company qualified for identification as NBFC-UL as per the scoring methodology.
For 2024-25, Piramal Enterprises Limited was not included in the list of NBFC-UL in the current review due to ongoing reorganisation in the business group, even though the NBFC qualified for identification as NBFC-UL as per the scoring methodology. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited is among the NBFC-UL.
In terms of the scale-based regulation framework, once an NBFC is classified as NBFC-UL, it is subject to enhanced regulatory requirements for at least five years from its classification in the layer, even if it does not meet the parametric criteria in subsequent years.
The revised framework for scale-based regulation was issued in October 2021.
The framework categorises NBFCs into Base Layer (NBFC-BL), Middle Layer (NBFC-ML), Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), and Top Layer (NBFC-TL) and provides the methodology to identify the NBFCs in the Upper Layer based on their asset size and scoring methodology.