Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / RBI allows home loan disbursals sanctioned before Oct 20: Navi Finserv

RBI allows home loan disbursals sanctioned before Oct 20: Navi Finserv

Earlier this month, the RBI had ordered Navi Finserv to cease and desist from sanctioning and disbursing loans effective from the close of business of October 21

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv, which has been barred from giving fresh loans, on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has allowed it to make scheduled home loan disbursals sanctioned before October 20.

Earlier this month, the RBI had ordered Navi Finserv to cease and desist from sanctioning and disbursing loans effective from the close of business of October 21 on material supervisory concerns, including usurious pricing.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Navi Finserv to start making scheduled home loan disbursals, sanctioned before October 20, 2024. The permission has been provided until December 31, 2024," the Bengaluru-based firm said.

 

It further said the decision offers substantial relief to many homebuyers whose home loans were sanctioned before the regulatory action by the RBI and who are awaiting their already scheduled disbursals.

Besides Navi, the central bank had put similar restrictions on three other NBFCs -- New Delhi-based DMI Finance Private Limited, Kolkata-based Arohan Financial Services Limited, and Chennai-based Asirvad Micro Finance Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments gains regulatory approval to operate as a PPI provider

Gold

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Rural demand rises but urban areas 'slow down'; will it impact GDP growth?

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

Urban demand stress under watch, festivals may boost consumption: FinMin

Nomura

India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura

Topics : RBI Home Loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon