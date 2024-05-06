CBDC pilot programme in CPs, CDs likely: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may launch a pilot programme for the wholesale segment of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in commercial papers (CPs) and certificates of deposit (CDs), said Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday.

Das mentioned that although the daily retail transaction volume of the CBDC, interoperable with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has reached one million per day, retail users still strongly prefer UPI.

He said that a larger volume of transactions is required to understand the broader economic impact of the CBDC, particularly on monetary policy and the banking sector. The benefits of CBDCs will become clearer with the introduction of offline usage and programmability features. Notably, a primary objective of these pilots is to study shifts in consumer behaviour regarding bank deposits, he said.

“Now, going forward, other instruments like commercial papers and certificates of deposit will be tried out in the pilots, along with security tokenisation features,” said Das while speaking at a discussion at the BIS Innovation Summit 2024 in Basel, Switzerland.





On November 1, 2022, the RBI began the wholesale pilot of the CBDC for government bond settlement. A month later, the retail CBDC pilot started.

“We have also enabled CBDC interoperability with UPI. While the number of transactions has reached a high of one million a day, we still see a preference for UPI among retail users. We, of course, hope that this will change in the future,” Das said.

“Going forward, the advantages of CBDCs will be more visible when we enable offline use and programmability features. A key objective of the pilots has been to study the change in consumer behaviour regarding bank deposits. We need many more transactions to understand the wider economic effects, especially on monetary policy and the banking system,” he added.

Das outlined significant design principles and insights from the pilots, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enable offline CBDC transactions and introduce programmability for financial inclusion. He underscored that the CBDC is designed to be non-interest-bearing to mitigate risks linked with bank disintermediation.

He noted the implementation of a two-tier distribution model, where the central bank creates CBDCs and banks handle distribution. CBDC denominations mirror physical currency to enhance user understanding. Anonymity is managed through legislation or technology, similar to cash transactions. He also said that the involvement of non-banks in distribution expands CBDC accessibility.

“We have gained significant insights from the two pilots, wholesale and retail, on various aspects such as design, technology, and user behaviour. These insights are facilitating scalability, resilience, and agility of the CBDC system. The pilots also enable us to make informed decisions like positioning the CBDC alongside UPI. CBDC offers a unique value proposition as a currency system, a store of value, and anonymity while complementing existing digital payment systems,” he said.

Das also stated that in an evolving ecosystem where traditional and emerging technologies hold significant sway, ensuring interoperability between fast payment systems and new tokenised money is crucial to prevent fragmentation.

Achieving this harmony requires a strategic and collaborative effort among central banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies. Das added that developing an appropriate governance and operating framework across multiple countries poses a complex and formidable challenge.