Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Bank enables UPI payments in India for NRIs via int'l mobile numbers

According to the bank, this will significantly enhance convenience of making everyday payments

ICICI Bank

Photo: BloombergNRI customers of the bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code, send money to a UPI ID or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has enabled instant payment facility UPI for its non-resident Indian (NRI) customers in India through their international mobile numbers.
According to the bank, this will significantly enhance convenience of making everyday payments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"With this facility, the NRI customers of the bank can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their international mobile number registered with their NRE/NRO bank account held with ICICI Bank in India," a statement released here by the bank said.
According to the statement, the bank has made this service available through its mobile banking app iMobile Pay.
Earlier, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their bank accounts to make UPI payments across 10 countries, namely, the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
NRI customers of the bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code, send money to a UPI ID or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.
"With this facility, our NRI customers residing in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI," Sidharatha Mishra, Head Digital Channels and Partnerships, ICICI Bank, said.
According to him, with this initiative, the bank intends to leverage on NPCI's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) infrastructure in "strengthening and transforming the digital payments ecosystem globally".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICICI Bank NRI UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon