Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline for FY24 to Dec 15

CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline for FY24 to Dec 15

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is Nov 30

income tax

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tax authorities have extended the income tax return filing deadline by another 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24.

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said.

The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

income tax itr taxation

CBDT launches campaign to inform taxpayers on undeclared foreign assets

TAX

ITR filing deadline for audit cases is Nov 15: file now to avoid penalties

Tax

Five-fold jump in ITR filers with income above Rs 50 lakh in last 10 yrs

Dubai Properties

Tax notices issued to wealthy Indians over undeclared Dubai properties

TAX

Now parents can claim TCS credits for children's foreign education

Topics : Income Tax filing income tax return CBDT Income Tax Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon