Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J'khand till Nov 21

CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J'khand till Nov 21

CBIC said Nov 20 is also the due date for filing the GSTR-3B return for October 2024, and this may cause difficulty to the taxpayers in finding time to exercise their right to vote for the election

TAX

The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday extended by a day till November 21 the last date for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file GSTR-3B and pay taxes for October.

The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20.

In an X post, CBIC said November 20 is also the due date for filing the GSTR-3B return for October 2024, and this may cause difficulty to the taxpayers of these states in finding time to exercise their right to vote for the election.

"The Government, with the approval of GST Implementation Committee (GIC), has decided to extend the due date of filing of Form GSTR-3B for the month of October 2024 for the registered persons having their principal place of business in the said states from 2O.11.2024 to 21.11.2024," CBIC said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Finance Minister

FinMin notifies GSTR-1A, allows taxpayers to amend outward supply form

export import trade

Kerala to host Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, aims to boost global supply chain

Ukraine Crisis

Over 2,400 children killed or injured in 1,000 days of Ukraine war: UNICEF

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The Good Glamm Group completes 100% acquisition of The Moms Co

GCC, Global capability center

Indian GCC industry to hit $100 billion by 2030, generate over 2.5 mn jobs

Topics : GSTR-3B GSTR-3B returns Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon