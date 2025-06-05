Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Centre hikes central deputation allowance for certain category of officers

Centre hikes central deputation allowance for certain category of officers

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay

The officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000. | Representational photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

The Centre has increased central deputation allowance for certain categories of officers, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The revised rates of Central Secretariat (Deputation on Tenure) Allowance (CDTA) are admissible to the officers of all India services and organised Group A central services on their appointment as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director in the central secretariat under the Central Staffing Scheme, the order issued on Wednesday said.

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000.

 

"In consideration of references received from various ministries/departments and after due consultation with Department of Expenditure, it has been decided that the ceiling will further rise by 25 per cent each time Dearness Allowance increases by 50 per cent," the DoPT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

