Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee trades slightly higher amid weak oil prices; opens at 85.87/$

Rupee trades slightly higher amid weak oil prices; opens at 85.87/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency appreciated 3 paise at open to 85.87 against the greenback, after closing at 85.90 on Wednesday

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee traded slightly higher on Thursday, after the currency slumped past the 86 mark in the previous session, weighed by dollar demand from foreign investors. 
 
The domestic currency appreciated 3 paise to open at 85.87 against the greenback, after closing at 85.90 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.   The rupee was down 0.3 per cent this year so far, while regional peers such as the Korean won, Thai baht, and Malaysian ringgit have gained from the dollar weakening, according to Reuters. 
 
The rupee has been the worst-performing currency this year, despite a 7.5 per cent GDP growth in the last quarter, taking full-year growth to 6.5 per cent, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
  It fell by 0.3 per cent yesterday amid persistent dollar demand from foreign portfolio investors, oil companies, and importers, touching 86.0325 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to intervene by selling dollars to limit the depreciation, he added.

Also Read

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Rupee slump deepens; ends 31 paise lower after breaching 86/$ intraday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee falls for second straight day amid likely outflows; opens at 85.75/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends lower at 85.59/$ as firm crude oil prices weigh

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee opens lower at 85.39/$ as high crude prices offset weak dollar

FPI, Rupee, foreign portfolio investors

Rupee strengthens on the back of foreign inflows and US dollar slips

  The rupee is expected to open at 85.79, just 11 paise stronger than the previous close, despite a decline in the dollar index and gains in Asian currencies, Bhansali said. "It is likely to trade in a range of 85.50 to 86.25 during the day, with the market closely watching the RBI’s actions."
 
The dollar index was slightly higher as calls for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve grew after data showed hiring growth fell to the slowest pace in two years. Private-sector payrolls increased by 37,000 last month, according to ADP Research. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve's 'Beige Book' report on the economic conditions noted that "economic activity has declined slightly since the previous report," released on April 23. 
 
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.03 per cent at 98.815.
 
All eyes will be on the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which began its meeting on Wednesday and is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent. The committee is scheduled to announce its policy review on Friday. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell during the session as Saudi Arabia hinted at another major production increase. Brent crude price was down 0.17 per cent to $64.75 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were 0.32 per cent higher at 62.65, as of 9:10 AM IST. 
 
  Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

More From This Section

PremiumVodafone Idea

Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee weakens past 86 per dollar on FPI outflows, import demand

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

Shortage of ₹100, ₹200 notes may delay RBI's ATM target, say banks

rbi reserve bank of india

June RBI MPC expected to deliver third rate cut as inflation, growth ease

Bank June holiday in Bakrid 2025

Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Markets Commodity Exchange Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon