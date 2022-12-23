JUST IN
The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023
Business Standard

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

If investors exit the market now, they could be left on the sidelines when a sustained recovery begins

Topics
Mutual Funds | Midcaps | Smallcap

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Mutual fund, MF
Funds in India were spared the carnage witnessed globally (Photo: Shutterstock)

After two years of blockbuster returns in 2020 and 2021, most categories of equity mutual funds have given single-digit or negative returns in 2022. Equity markets’ lacklustre performance may continue for some time in 2023 as well.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 19:43 IST

