Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / S&P upgrades India's insolvency regime to 'B' as IBC lifts recoveries

S&P upgrades India's insolvency regime to 'B' as IBC lifts recoveries

S&P Global Ratings has raised India's insolvency regime ranking to 'B', citing improved creditor-led outcomes under the IBC, higher recoveries and shorter timelines

insolvency

Referring to the insolvency regime in India, S&P said secured creditors often recover several multiples of what unsecured creditors recover.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

S&P Global Ratings today upgraded its ranking for India's insolvency regime from “C” to “B” on continuous improvement in the record of successful creditor-led resolutions in the country. The average recovery values have improved to more than 30 per cent under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) from 15-20 per cent under the previous bankruptcy regime, according to the rating agency.
 
Why has S&P upgraded India’s insolvency regime ranking?
 
The change in ranking follows an upward revision of the assessment of the creditor-friendliness of India's bankruptcy resolution framework to medium from weak. “The IBC has strengthened credit discipline and tilted the resolution process in favour of creditors, in our view, with promoters potentially risking losing control of their business, unlike under earlier resolution regimes,” the agency said in a statement.
 
 
What does the jurisdiction ranking assessment indicate?
 
A jurisdiction ranking assessment is an indicator of the relative degree of protection that a country's insolvency laws and practices afford to creditors' interests, and of the predictability of those proceedings.

Also Read

Vedanta

S&P raises Vedanta's outlook to 'positive' on strong earnings, lower costs

manufacturing sector, economy

US tariffs weigh as manufacturing PMI slows to 9-month low in November

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

Tata motors

Tata Motors soars 13% in 3 days, outperforms split arm TMPV; here's why

GDP growth

S&P pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 6.5%; tax cuts to drive consumption

 
S&P classifies insolvency regimes into three groups, which in turn form the jurisdiction ranking assessments: Group A, Group B, and Group C. The assessment captures how insolvency proceedings and rule-of-law considerations in a given jurisdiction are likely to affect recovery prospects for creditors.
 
What improvements has S&P cited under the IBC?
 
Referring to the insolvency regime in India, S&P said secured creditors often recover several multiples of what unsecured creditors recover, and the IBC has reduced the average resolution time for bad loans to about two years, according to official data, down from six to eight years.
 
Some of these developments were partly reflected in the agency’s previous assessments. In October 2024, it began differentiating issue credit ratings on debt that is materially subordinated to better-positioned or more senior-ranking debt in India, while the jurisdiction ranking assessment for India's insolvency regime remained Group C.
 
What shortcomings has S&P flagged despite the upgrade?
 
While upgrading the ranking, the rating agency also flagged some shortcomings in the evolving insolvency regime. “India's resolution regime still lags those of more established Group A and some Group B jurisdictions. Average recovery rates of about 30 per cent are comparatively low. Recoveries are higher for secured debt and in asset-intensive sectors such as steel and power,” it said.
 
Secured and unsecured creditors voting together as a single class have the potential to weaken the position of secured creditors, particularly when unsecured debt is substantial. The effectiveness of safeguards, such as requiring recovery values to meet at least liquidation values and court oversight to ensure fair distribution, requires further observation.
 
Why do delays and unpredictability still persist?
 
Despite a reported time to resolution of about two years, unpredictability remains. Delays often stem from initiating resolution and implementing plans, frequently due to legal challenges by other stakeholders. However, recent Supreme Court rulings, including on the Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd acquisition, reinforce protection of creditor rights, even with these delays.

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM flags global tax risks from digitisation, new financial products

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

NSFI 2025-30: Strengthening last-mile access, improving financial services

PFRDA

PFRDA plans to create NPS fund-of-funds to channelise money to select AIFs

Topics : S&P S&P global Ratings Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon