Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Yields on outstanding loans fall 4 bps in Oct; fresh loan yields up 14 bps

Yields on outstanding loans fall 4 bps in Oct; fresh loan yields up 14 bps

In the last three months, the WALR on fresh loans declined by 17 bps for the banking sector

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance

Bank lending rates

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

While the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding loans fell by 4 basis points in October compared with September, yields on fresh bank loans rose by 14 basis points. This is despite a 100 bps cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Data shows the WALR of private sector banks on fresh loans increased by 12 basis points in October compared with September, while state-owned banks recorded a 9 bps rise.  
In the last three months, the WALR on fresh loans declined by 17 bps for the banking sector.
 
“With most of the repo-linked repricing already completed and the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) easing at a calibrated pace, incremental loan yields have begun to inch up as banks actively reprice new loans at higher levels. This shift should help banks sustain their net interest margins (NIMs), especially now that the bulk of the downward repricing cycle is behind them,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.
 
 
Separately, the weighted average term deposit rate (WATDR) declined by 5 basis points for private banks and by 4 basis points for public sector banks in October over September.
 
“With the reduction in savings account rates already factored in, the benefit from term deposit repricing is progressing more slowly, and its effect should become visible in H2 FY26,” the report said, adding that the WATDR will continue trending down as repricing gathers pace, leading to a reduction in the overall cost of funds of banks in H2 FY26.
 
 
 

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Not losing sleep over it: CEA Nageswaran on rupee hitting record low

insolvency

S&P upgrades rating for India's insolvency regime as IBC lifts recoveries

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI December MPC meet begins: Repo rate, growth outlook, and more

Rupee

Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Topics : Finance News loans Lending Rates Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon