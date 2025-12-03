Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

On Tuesday, the rupee had already touched 89.9475 before ending the day at 89.87 - a decline of nearly 0.4 per cent

Rupee

On Tuesday, the rupee had already touched 89.9475 before ending the day at 89.87 -- a decline of nearly 0.4 per cent. (Photo: Representative image)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee slid to a record low on Wednesday, crossing the 90-mark against the US dollar in opening trade. At 9 am, the INR traded at 90.06 against 1 USD, down 9 paise.
 
On Tuesday, the rupee had already touched 89.9475 before ending the day at 89.87 — a decline of nearly 0.4 per cent, according to Reuters. Traders said any support from a weaker US dollar is unlikely to offer much relief for now.
 
A private-sector bank trader told Reuters that the rupee’s fall below 88.80 — a level the RBI had defended for weeks — had “stripped away what had become a psychological and technical anchor for the market”. With that support gone, the rupee has become more vulnerable to long-standing pressures such as weak capital inflows, strong dollar demand from importers and rising speculative bets.
 
 

Capital flows under pressure

India’s balance of payments data for the September quarter shows a sharp decline in capital inflows. Net capital flows dropped to just $0.6 billion, compared with $8 billion in the previous quarter, signalling visible stress in the country’s external sector.   

Also Read

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality turn 'severe' as AQI crosses 400 across multiple hotspots

food delivery apps

1 in 2 packaged foods sold online is junk or ultra-processed, shows survey

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Short-covering drives rupee towards 90 vs dollar as pressure returns

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

 

Dollar weakens on Fed Chair signals

The dollar index slipped on Tuesday and continued to fall in Asian trading on Wednesday. The decline followed growing expectations that Kevin Hassett could become the next US Federal Reserve Chair.
 
According to Morgan Stanley, US President Donald Trump said the list of 10 original candidates had been narrowed “down to one”, and later mentioned Hassett as “a potential Fed chair”. Markets view Hassett as more dovish on interest rates than the current Fed leadership.
 

Importers boost hedging as rupee crosses 90-mark

Hedging data for November shows that importers booked forward contracts worth nearly $31 billion, an 11 per cent rise compared to the 2020–24 average. Exporters, however, booked only about $21 billion, a decline of around 5 per cent from the same period.
 
Forward premiums also climbed sharply as the rupee approached the 90 level. The one-month premium rose above 19 paisa, the highest since May, while the one-year implied yield increased by 7 basis points to 2.33 per cent.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM flags global tax risks from digitisation, new financial products

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

NSFI 2025-30: Strengthening last-mile access, improving financial services

PFRDA

PFRDA plans to create NPS fund-of-funds to channelise money to select AIFs

Arvind Shrivastava

Stronger data safeguards, effective use of shared info: Revenue secy

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Digitalisation, financial products call for global tax info exchange: FM

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar BS Web Reports Rupee vs dollar Currency Indo-US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon