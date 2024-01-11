Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Don't think world can afford cryptomania', says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

'I don't think the world or emerging markets can take a cryptomania like the Tulipmania, said the RBI Governor at Mint's BFSI Summit

Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank's position on crypto remains unchanged.

"Traveling down that path will create huge risks. I don't think the world or emerging markets can take a cryptomania like the Tulipmania," said the RBI Governor at Mint's BFSI Summit and Awards 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lauding private companies for their roles in making India a world leader in the UPI Payment system, Das said, "The success of UPI in a large measure also owes a lot to the private sector payment players. The private sector companies have had a major role. UPI is perhaps the best in the world and should become a world leader."

Speaking on digital lending guidelines, Shatikanata Das said that it has been well accepted and that "the fintech sector is growing and will grow, but it needs to grow sustainability, and that is our emphasis."

With the recent increase in fraudulent lending apps, the RBI governor stated that they are working with the government and the concerned ministries to implement adequate controls against suspicious applications.

The RBI governor also praised the Indian banking sector and said that it has emerged stronger from the unprecedented challenges of recent years.

"The whole of India's banking sector has emerged stronger from the unprecedented challenges of recent years.…. My short answer to this question is that it is the result of all the good work of various stakeholders in the system," Das said at Mint BFSI Summit.

Also Read

India's Q2 GDP number will surprise on the upside: RBI governor Das

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

Rural development Min signs pact with SBI to facilitate loans for SHGs

State Bank of India raises $600 million through dollar bonds

Rupee breaches 83-mark against dollar on the back of robust foreign inflows

NARCL's offer prices lower than the liquidation value, say bankers

Axis Bank gives Rs 1 bn loan to Everest Fleet for 4 years to purchase EVs

Topics : Bitcoin Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank UPI cryptocurrency crypto trading BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon