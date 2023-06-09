close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EV financing platform Revfin raises $5 million in investment from DFC

The fintech plans to introduce new products by diversifying into two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries, four-wheelers for mid-mile cargo delivery, and ride-share taxis

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
investments, mutual funds

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital consumer lending platform Revfin raised $5 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the company said in a statement. 
The firm, a player in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) financing space, intends to introduce new products by diversifying into two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries, four-wheelers for mid-mile cargo delivery, and ride-share taxis with the fresh funding. 

The Delhi-based company aims to finance 2 million electric vehicles in the next five years. “The growth of the industry is restricted due to the limited financing options. Having a forward-looking institution like DFC investing in Revfin will help scale EV adoption and increase financial inclusion. This investment will help us improve access to attractive financing solutions, which can be critical in driving EV demand and achieving carbon neutrality for India,” said Sameer Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Revfin.
The company offers financial products to buyers of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), electric three-wheelers (e3Ws), the L5 category and small fleets through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It claims to digitally disburse loans within 16 minutes of verifying borrowers’ identity and has less than 2 per cent of non-performing assets (NPAs).

“This investment demonstrates DFC’s ability to mobilise capital to support Indian innovation and provide financial opportunities for underserved communities in India,” said Jim Polan, Vice President of DFC’s Office of Development Credit.
To date, the company has invested in over 21,000 electric three-wheelers. 

Also Read

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report

Govt catching up, plans to develop infra to assess new-tech vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

TVS Credit Services raises Rs 480 crore capital from Premji Invest

Go Digit Life Insurance receives IRDAI's approval to start business

RBI notifies 4 key measures to strengthen 1,514 urban co-operative banks

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn


Established in 2018, the fintech platform claims to utilise its non-banking financial company (NBFC) to disburse loans using non-traditional data and techniques such as biometrics, psychometrics and gamification.
Additionally, Revfin Mobility, which includes four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and three-wheeler cargo through fleet aggregator partnerships, has also entered the electric vehicle leasing business, creating a micro secondary market for EVs.   

====
Topics : Electric Vehicles Fintech firms

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go Digit Life Insurance receives IRDAI's approval to start business

Irdai, insurers, brokers, GIC
1 min read

Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
1 min read

RBI notifies 4 key measures to strengthen 1,514 urban co-operative banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Illustration
4 min read

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
8 min read

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

forex
2 min read

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
9 min read

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Rupee, EPFO, money, economy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon