close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go Digit Life Insurance receives IRDAI's approval to start business

"This is the fourth registration granted by IRDAI in last one year in Life and Non-life segment," it added

BS Reporter Mumbai
Irdai, insurers, brokers, GIC

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India has granted certificate of registration to Go Digit Life Insurance to start business in India, the regulator said in a statement.
“With this, the number of insurers operating in life insurance segment has gone up to 26,” IRDAI said. “This is the fourth registration granted by IRDAI in last one year in Life and Non-life segment,” it added.

In August last year, Go Digit General Insurance, which is backed by Canadian Prem Watsa’s Fairfax and Kamesh Goyal, filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to raise around Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) that will include fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer-for-sale.
On March 31, Acko Life Insurance and Credit Access Life Insurance were allowed to carry out life insurance business. While allowing Acko and Credit Access Gramin, the regulator said another 20 applications are in pipeline at various stages of registration in life, general and reinsurance segments.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Higher claims pushed up non-life insurers' underwriting losses: Report

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Non-life insurance premium grew 18.1% to Rs 18,031.48 crore in May

IRCTC's 0.35 paise travel insurance for accidents: All you need to know

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

Irdai asks SBI Life to acquire Sahara India's Life Insurance business

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

Topics : IRDAI Life insurers

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
1 min read

RBI notifies 4 key measures to strengthen 1,514 urban co-operative banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Illustration
4 min read

Most Popular

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Illustration
4 min read

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
8 min read

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

forex
2 min read

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
9 min read

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Rupee, EPFO, money, economy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon