Fasten your seat belts: The switch to Fintech 2.0 has just begun

Last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das did some plain speaking at the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai in September 2022, cautioning that it was imperative for fintech firms to obey traffic rules, for their own safety and that of others. And “pay attention to governance, business conduct, regulatory compliance and risk-mitigation frameworks,” he warned.

Yet two months later, an internal survey by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment — in collaboration with the Center for Financial Inclusion, an American think-tank — saw governance risk being ranked as low as 19 by non-lenders, and another three spots lower by lenders. If fintechs are not getting the message from Mint Road (or worse still, ignoring it), what explains this state of affairs, given the billions of dollars in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) money riding on them?

