Home / Finance / News / Finance lobby groups will need to make cultural shift as they become SROs

Finance lobby groups will need to make cultural shift as they become SROs

A related concern is what if other financial sector regulators were also to latch on to the SRO idea? How does coordination happen between them in the case of financial conglomerates?

A tad over two years after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao flagged the need for an SRO architecture, the building blocks are coming into view

Raghu Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Last week Sa-dhan — the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for microfinance companies — released a manual on customer redress based on global best practices. Set up in 1999 as a trade and policy advocacy body, it got the status of an SRO from Mint Road a decade ago. “There’s equal role for the development of the sector and strengthening institutions,” says Jiji Mammen, Sa-dhan’s executive director and chief executive officer (CEO). Two committees — on enforcement and grievance redress — guide Sa-dhan in ensuring responsible lending and dispute resolution among members.
 
The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) was waved in
