The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), 2023, and its accompanying rules will extract skin and bone from REs. First, the fines are heavy, ranging from ₹50 to ₹250 crore. To get a sense of proportion, compare this to the penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They were ₹53.78 crore in 353 cases in FY25 (latest data) and ₹86.11 crore and 281 cases in FY24. DPDP penalties can affect the equity capital of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs); some smaller fintechs may be blown out of the water.

It calls for navigation of a kind: On data retention, the DPDP Act requires deletion of data when the purpose is fulfilled. But the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, requires retaining transaction records for five years from the transaction date. Even the RBI’s master directions state that know-your-customer (KYC) data must be retained beyond five years, with no upper limit prescribed. That is alongside periodic KYC cycles of two to 10 years depending on the customer risk profile. And data resides all over the place within large banks and financial conglomerates.

It also calls for grunt work. REs are to put in effort to find out where customer data actually sits: Databases, shared drives, email, laptops, backups and vendor systems. Each item has to be tagged by type and sensitivity, and its movement between systems must be mapped. “Then you have to work on the bank’s own systems (core banking, loan origination, customer relationship management, mobile and internet banking, branch forms) so that they ask for consent purpose by purpose, stop using data when consent is withdrawn, and delete it when the retention period ends. For big banks this is the largest bill,” notes Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Teamlease RegTech, which uses technology to help organisations meet regulatory and compliance obligations.

Preparing for data privacy

At Bank of Baroda (BoB), work is in full swing. “Critical implementation areas, including consent management, rights management and data discovery, are being progressed on priority and are targeted for completion shortly. Policy and data breach frameworks, infrastructure assessment and legacy system assessment are also expected to be completed soon,” says Beena Vaheed, executive director of BoB. The bank has advised all business verticals to proactively integrate DPDP notices and consent provisions across customer journeys, onboard identified applications onto the consent management platform, incorporate covenants in vendor and data-sharing agreements, and ensure adherence to the principle of data minimisation.

The days ahead can be painful for fintechs. Banks are revisiting their existing arrangements with fintechs; the Indian Banks’ Association may be called to play a role as some of the changes may take time. “We view fintechs not merely as disruptors, but as critical technology enablers that help traditional institutions scale, digitise and deliver more seamless customer experiences,” notes Nitin Chugh, managing director (MD) and group CEO of Perfios. This is because they are increasingly seen as strategic partners powering digital onboarding, alternative data underwriting, fraud detection, collections, customer engagement and AI-led decisioning. “The technology stacks of banks, NBFCs and fintechs are now deeply integrated through APIs, creating a more connected and intelligent financial ecosystem.” Put differently, a chain is as strong as its weakest link.

DPDP’s timeline makes 2026 the decisive year. The rules were notified in November 2025, the consent management provisions take effect this November, and full enforcement arrives in May 2027. “Companies that treat this as a legal project to be completed before the deadline will struggle, because compliance retrofitted onto architecture that was never designed for it is expensive, fragile and never quite complete. Companies that treat it as an architecture principle will find the deadline almost incidental,” sums up S Anand, founder and CEO, PaySprint, a regtech firm.

Now, think through another aspect highlighted by EY India’s report on DPDP readiness. While the DPDP Act and rules serve as the overarching framework for personal data processing, sector-specific regulations from authorities such as the RBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India also come into play. Plus, you have non-financial sector oversight bodies.

“Financial institutions need to build a new cadre of professionals who can sit at the intersection of technology, risk management, privacy compliance and business. New-age technologies such as AI and GenAI introduce risks that traditional technology-risk frameworks were not designed to address, including model bias, explainability, unauthorised personal data usage, data leakage, model drift, third-party dependencies and increasingly autonomous decision-making,” explains Anand Mihir, partner and leader (financial services domestic consulting) at EY India.

Building capacity

The RBI FREE-AI Committee Report (August 13, 2025) similarly identifies model, operational, cyber, third-party, privacy and consumer-protection risks from AI. New technologies also bring techno-legal skills to the forefront of compliance with privacy and data protection requirements due to extensive use of personal data for decision-making and autonomous processing. “The answer is not to create another compliance team. REs need cyber, privacy and technology-risk specialists embedded closer to business decisions, supported by independent validation and oversight. As technology increasingly makes or influences financial decisions, institutions need to build the capability to understand not just what the technology can do, but where and how it can fail,” says Mihir.

The plot ahead will call for REs’ compliance and business teams to work in step. A senior banker, off the record, stated that the recently constituted high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat on October 30, 2026 (it has a six-month tenure to recommend structural, institutional, regulatory, and legislative banking reforms towards the 2047 vision) should also give a flight-path ahead — DPDP is not merely an event.

“In the days to come, operational risk, including cyber resilience, will assume greater focus and would warrant critical re-evaluation of counter-party risks. As such, this will also assume significance in financial sector M&As,” says Khara.