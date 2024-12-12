Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / FinMin asks banks to closely monitor NCLT, NARCL cases to reduce delays

FinMin asks banks to closely monitor NCLT, NARCL cases to reduce delays

The discussion on cases at NARCL centred on expediting timelines for the resolution of accounts

Finance Ministry

Banks were advised to strengthen their synergies with NARCL to ensure efficient and timely resolutions (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry on Thursday asked banks to closely monitor cases in NARCL and NCLT to minimise procedural delays and adjournments so that bad loan resolution matters are expedited.

An integrated portal is being developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for seamless information flow to banks on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cases, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju to address key operational challenges and enhance the efficiency of resolution mechanisms through the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) and NCLT.

 

The discussion on cases at NARCL centred on expediting timelines for the resolution of accounts.

The Secretary underscored NARCL's pivotal role as a specialised entity designed to accelerate the resolution of large-value stressed assets, thereby, strengthening the financial ecosystem, it said.

During the meeting, it was informed that NARCL has acquired 22 accounts with an exposure of Rs 95,711 crore, demonstrating its effectiveness in driving resolutions.

More From This Section

FDI

India's outward FDI halves to $2.28 billion in November, shows RBI data

bank loans

Lenders likely to securitise loans over Rs 60,000 crore in Q3FY25

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

market

Asia-Pacific credit volatility expected in 2025 amid slow growth: S&P

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 2 paise to near all-time low of 84.85 against US dollar

Additionally, 28 accounts with an exposure of Rs 1.28 lakh crore were resolved by banks, subsequent to the NARCL making the offers, reflecting the indirect impact of NARCL's presence in settling/successfully pursuing recovery through other resolution mechanisms, the statement added.

Banks were advised to strengthen their synergies with NARCL to ensure efficient and timely resolutions, it noted.

Further, it said, a committee under SBI would examine and submit a fresh list of accounts for transfer to bolster the resolution pipeline and align the process with its intended objectives.

The review of cases pending for admission before the NCLT benches focused on addressing delays in admitting Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) applications and overcoming procedural inefficiencies impacting resolution timelines, the statement said.

A detailed review of the top 20 accounts pending for admission at the NCLT, examining their current status and outlining necessary actions to expedite proceedings was taken up, it added.

Banks were advised to ensure active monitoring of the top 20 cases of banks at the Managing Director level, with all proceedings to be attended by senior officials, not below the rank of General Manager.

Further, banks were urged to minimise procedural delays and strongly oppose unnecessary adjournments.

On the lack of real-time information sharing with Financial Creditors (FCs) about applications filed by Operational Creditors (OCs), which often caused coordination challenges, representatives from the MCA informed about the proposed plan already in place to develop an integrated portal to keep banks informed about all proceedings, further enhancing transparency and coordination in the resolution process, the statement said.

Both meetings reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthen the recovery framework through coordinated efforts by all stakeholders, ensuring a more robust and efficient resolution process, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team outside the finance ministry in Delhi on July 23

FIU helped detecting Rs 11k cr undisclosed income, 461 kg narcotics: FinMin

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GNPA of PSBs declines to 3.12% in Sep from 14.58% in March 2018: FinMin

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Centre seeks Parliament approval for extra Rs 86,730 crore spending in FY25

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

PSBs were UPA's ATM for cronies: FM Sitharaman hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Malhotra

New RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra warned of killing 'golden goose'

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Finance minister Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon