Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Lenders likely to securitise loans over Rs 60,000 crore in Q3FY25

Lenders likely to securitise loans over Rs 60,000 crore in Q3FY25

Secured loans are prime assets; investors selective about segments with quality pressures

bank loans

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With challenging liquidity conditions, banks and finance companies are securitising—via pass-through certificates (PTCs) and direct assignment (DA)—loans worth over Rs 60,000 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25) to generate resources for deployment in lending. Rising credit volumes are also creating demand for priority sector loans to meet regulatory requirements.   Under PTC securitisation transactions, loans are packaged into marketable securities which are sold to investors. In DA, one financial institution sells a pool of loans directly to another financial institution without creating securities.   Secured assets—mortgages, including housing and vehicle loans—are in higher demand than unsecured credit such as microfinance, personal, and business loans. Given asset quality pressures, investors have become cautious and selective in picking up unsecured assets, bankers and analysts said.   Abhishek Dafaria, senior vice-president and group head, structured finance, ICRA, said the industry volumes are likely to be in the range of Rs 60,000-70,000 crore in this quarter (Q3FY25). However, there could be some fallout from stress in the microfinance sector and unsecured loan segment.   The expectation in the second quarter (Q2FY25) was around Rs 45,000-50,000 crore, but the actual figure turned out to be Rs 70,000 crore. That was driven by large private banks doing high volumes—about Rs 20,000 crore through PTCs and direct assignments combined, Dafaria added.   Two large transactions in the past few weeks by a private lender and a non-banking finance company (NBFC) indicate the likely scale of volume. In November 2024, the country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, worked on securitising new car loans by issuing pass-through certificates valued at just over Rs 12,700 crore, according to India Ratings data.   Another rating agency, ICRA, reported that the South-based NBFC Cholamandalam Investment and Finance securitised vehicle loans with an outstanding value of Rs 964 crore through PTCs.   Jatin Nanaware, senior director and head of the structured finance group at India Ratings, observed that while it is difficult to predict the volume of securitisation in the third quarter, there is a surge in supply coming from banks. There is significant demand for secured assets.   “People are selective in the unsecured loans space with respect to the originator and category of loan they are taking exposure to. Given the asset quality issue, people are cautious in microfinance with respect to geography and originator,” he added.   According to ICRA data, the share of pass-through certificates was approximately 56 per cent of the market for H1FY2025. This was aided, to an extent, by one large PTC transaction in Q2FY25 by a private sector bank.   Entities engaged in home loans and loans against property (HL/LAP), and microfinance (MF) primarily securitise pools through the direct assignment route, while vehicle loan financiers prefer PTCs, bankers said.  

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

PC Jeweller board approves issuing 51.7 mn shares to lenders to settle debt

bandhan bank

Partha Pratim Sengupta assumes charge as Bandhan Bank's new MD & CEO

HSBC

HSBC's third-quarter profit tops estimate, launches $3 bn buyback

Annual government spending has shot up. Fiscal deficit concerns remain. Between the Centre and states, sometimes one has scored over the other. An overview of government finances since 1975

Microfinance body MFIN tightens underwriting guidelines for members

Byju's

Don't hold lenders' meet till verdict is out: Supreme Court to Byju's IRP

Topics : Indian lenders Bank loans Instant loans Personal loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon